Trip.com Group (TCOM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $23.65 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.
TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.