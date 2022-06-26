Trip.com Group (TCOM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $23.65 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

