Trias Token (new) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006361 BTC on major exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $571,240.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,372.59 or 0.99994397 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

