Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

IWF stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

