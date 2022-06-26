Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

