Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

