Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $12.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Traeger alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $1,754,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $13,998,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,338,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $5.21 on Friday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $615.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.