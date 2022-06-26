Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stock Holdings Raised by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure makes up 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $6,632,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $4,138,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $2,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

