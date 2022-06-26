Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$125.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$100.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$95.98 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5.0437699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

