TOKPIE Trading Up 73.3% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $6,203.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 73.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

