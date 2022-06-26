TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $450.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.91 and a 200-day moving average of $552.18. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $411.39 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

