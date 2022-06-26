TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 193,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

