TimeScale Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

