TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $117.84 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 27.7% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.