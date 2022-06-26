TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 6,262 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $113.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.