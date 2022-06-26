THORChain (RUNE) Price Up 39.8% This Week

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. THORChain has a market cap of $756.21 million and approximately $132.59 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00010737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

STATERA (STA) traded up 32,145,168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.54 or 0.10350976 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00144576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

