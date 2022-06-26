The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Purchases A$15,600.00 in Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Rating) insider David Grant bought 5,000 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.12 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,600.00 ($10,833.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37.
Reject Shop Company Profile
