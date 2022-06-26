The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Target Price to $32.00

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of ZWS opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

