The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price to $72.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.71%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

