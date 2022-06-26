The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.00.

DETNF opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

