The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.00.

DETNF opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

