The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $43.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.