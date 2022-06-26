The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.90) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,159.33 ($50.95).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,658.50 ($44.81) on Thursday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The stock has a market cap of £83.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,723.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($43.13) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,135.17). Insiders have purchased a total of 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

