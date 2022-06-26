TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.