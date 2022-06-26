TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.97.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
