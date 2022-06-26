Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$54.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.41.

Several research firms have commented on TECK.B. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective (down from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$40.86 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.84 and a 52-week high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.57.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

