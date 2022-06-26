TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.29.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 47.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23,053.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,058,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,548 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 473.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 722,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 596,032 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

