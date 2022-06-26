TD Securities Lowers Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.50.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RFP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE:RFP opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.83. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,276,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

