TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 124,064 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

