Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.61. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

