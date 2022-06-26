Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

