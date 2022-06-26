SuperFarm (SUPER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.79 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $61.71 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.