SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $59.97 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

