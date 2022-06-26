SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 125.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $94.97.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

