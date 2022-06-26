StockNews.com Upgrades Tredegar (NYSE:TG) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $357.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tredegar (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.