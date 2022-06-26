StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.27. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

