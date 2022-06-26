StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
