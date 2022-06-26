StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management decreased their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.15.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

