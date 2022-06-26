StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:YRD opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

