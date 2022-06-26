StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

TTNP stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

