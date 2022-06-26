StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

