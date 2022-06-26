StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.04.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

