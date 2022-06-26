StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.07.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

