StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPHI stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

