StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CBFV opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.