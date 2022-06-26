Standard Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $87,016.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $684,752.04 and approximately $87,016.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014136 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

