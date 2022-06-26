Sportcash One (SCONEX) One Day Volume Hits $12,797.00

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $65,985.79 and $12,797.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00144192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

