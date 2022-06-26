Splintershards Market Cap Achieves $42.49 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001761 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002501 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00098104 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010315 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 825,927,282 coins and its circulating supply is 738,447,197 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

