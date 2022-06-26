Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,667 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.82. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

