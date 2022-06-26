Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.6% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $294.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.40 and its 200 day moving average is $341.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

