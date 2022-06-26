Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.