Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

