Spire Wealth Management Has $11.50 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.